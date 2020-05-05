Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son Christopher's College Graduation After Ceremony Is Canceled

"Christopher, you are a champion and I love you," the actor wrote.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a special surprise for his son, Christopher, after he graduated from college without a traditional ceremony.

The father of five, 72, created a photoshopped image of Christopher, 22, with the college grad in a superimposed cap and gown with the University of Michigan emblem in the background.

Christopher, who is the youngest of Schwarzenegger's children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, graduation was online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Christopher, you are a champion and I love you," Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption. "I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride."

He added, "I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding."

Schwarzenegger's older children, daughter Katherine Schwarzenneger Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger, also commented with well-wishes for their little brother.

"THE BEST LITTLE BROTHER EVER LOOK AT HIM," Katherine, 30, commented. Patrick, 26, wrote, "Congrats bro! @c1lotsoffun," adding, "PS. Impressed by your photoshop skills pops."

The Terminator actor also has daughter Christina, 28, with Shriver, and son Joseph Baena, 22, with Mildred Baena.

In April 2019, the former Governor of California also celebrated Joseph's college graduation, sharing a photo with the college graduate on Instagram while they were both at the ceremony for Pepperdine University in Malibu.

"Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you," he wrote. "I love you!"