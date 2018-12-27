Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Christmas Eve with Son Joseph Baena and Pal Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in great company.

The 71-year-old actor celebrated Christmas Eve with his son Joseph Baena and his good friend Sylvester Stallone in a photo Stallone, 72, shared on Monday.

“The big man and his son, Joseph, dropped by Christmas Eve And livened everything up!” Stallone wrote in the caption.

All three posed together while holding cigars and smiling at the camera.

Schwarzenegger celebrated Baena’s 21st birthday in October and gave his son a sweet shout-out on Instagram. (Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper.)

“Happy birthday Joseph! It’s been fantastic to watch you pump up your muscles and your mind this year and I can’t wait to see what’s next,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m proud of you and I love you!”

Baena is taking after his father more and more every day. He frequently posts videos of himself working out on Instagram, and caused fans to marvel at how much he resembled the Terminator actor.

“It’s only the beginning 🙌🏼 #progress #classicphysique@seancaseyfitness,” Baena wrote in the caption of a video he shared in November.

“Baby Arnold ready for Hollywood,” one user commented, while another wrote, “The Terminator Genetics!” as a reference to Schwarzenegger’s iconic role as a killer robot in The Terminator franchise.

And Baena isn’t the only son interested in following in Schwarzenegger’s footsteps. The actor said his oldest son, Patrick, with ex-wife Maria Shriver, is walking the line between two body types in his acting career.

“Patrick, he works out every day, but he doesn’t want to get too big because of the acting, because he’s being sought after now for romantic roles, not action roles,” Schwarzenegger said of the 25-year-old. “But eventually, when he gets to be like 30, 35, he will go get bigger and then do more action movies. But I love seeing [my sons] work out and being into it. It’s a great feeling.”

Schwarzenegger has three other children with Shriver: Katherine, 29, Christina, 27, and Christopher, 21.