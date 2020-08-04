Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates 73rd Birthday with Ex-Wife Maria Shriver and Their 4 Kids

The exes announced their split in May 2011

The Schwarzeneggers reunited to mark the Terminator's birthday!

On Thursday, Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 73 years old, and son Patrick shared a glimpse at their small family gathering, which saw the actor’s ex-wife Maria Shriver, 64, in attendance. The pair posed for a smiley family photo with their four kids, Patrick, 26, Christina, 29, Christopher, 22, and Katherine, 30, who’s currently expecting a child with husband Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger is also father to Joseph Baena, 22.

“I’m trying so hard to smile.... damn wisdom teeth SMH… Happy birthday pops! Love u,” Patrick wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside the snapshot, which showed Arnold’s decadent desserts, including candle-topped pie and a chocolate cake.

Katherine — who commented on her brother’s post: “Family time is the best time” — shared her own birthday shout-out for her dad. Sharing sweet throwback father-daughter pictures, Katherine wrote, “Happy birthday daddy!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you!” on Thursday.

Christina celebrated her own birthday just a week before her dad, on July 23. Arnold posted a message to his daughter at the time, gushing over her and her achievements.

“Happy birthday Christina! I am proud of you every day, I love you with all of my heart, and spending time with you is one of my favorite things to do, in lockdown and always,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year.”

In May 2011, Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced their split after 25 years of marriage. The two noted at the time that their four kids are "the light and the center of both of our lives."