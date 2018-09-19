Lookalikes! See the Australian Bodybuilder Playing a Young Arnold Schwarzenegger in New Movie

“How would you like to be the face of bodybuilding?”

With those simple words, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s career as a bodybuilder was born in the new trailer for the film Bigger.

The film also centers on the men who discovered Schwarzenegger and brought bodybuilding to the spotlight: Joe and Ben Weider.

With clips of a young Schwarzenegger (played by Australian bodybuilder Calum Von Moger), the future Terminator actor’s career is followed as he rises to fame as the strongest man in Hollywood.

Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Hoechlin plays Joe, the domineering brother whose ambition beats the odds to create an empire alongside his brother, Ben (Aneurin Barnard), despite facing anti-semitism and extreme poverty.

“I am training you to be the best in the world,” Joe says in a voiceover.

In another clip, someone asks Joe. “Are you nuts?” to which he replies, “Are you?”

Calum Von Moger as Arnold Schwarzenegger (left), the real Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1966 Hulton Archive/Getty

The film also stars Julianne Hough as Joe’s wife and bodybuilder, as well as Kevin Durand, Colton Haynes, and Victoria Justice.

“You do create strong competitors, Mr. Hauk,” Hough’s Betty tells fitness magazine publisher Bill Hauk (Durand).

“But to create an impeccable man, it takes dignity and grace. Qualities you know nothing about,” she continues as clips of Joe training Schwarzenegger flash by.

The film is directed by George Gallo (Middle Men).

Bigger is in theaters Oct. 12.