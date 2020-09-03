Arnold Schwarzenegger Buys a Terminator Pipe from Fan on Reddit: 'This Is Fantastic'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is adding to his memorabilia collection!

The actor, 73, bought a pipe in the shape of his Terminator character from a woodworking fan on Reddit.

Schwarzenegger tweeted screenshots of the Reddit exchange on Twitter, writing, "It is a fantastic gift."

In the exchange, the fan, known as RadonLab on the website, shared a photo of the pipe, writing, "I Carved this pipe specially for Arnold's birthday."

Schwarzenegger commented on the photo, writing, "Wow. This is fantastic. It is beautiful. Would you sell this to me?"

When RadonLab and the Terminator star exchanged comments, the actor wrote back, "If you insist on giving it to me, I insist on sending you back a signed photo of me using it (Now that it’s 2020 I just sign things on my machine and send in email if that works for you)."

"You can send me a message and I’ll give you the details," Schwarzenegger added.

In a follow-up post, the fan shared a photo of Schwarzenegger sitting at home and smoking from the pipe with the words, "To Radon, Thank you for the great pipe. Arnold Schwarzenegger."

A big fan of his franchise, Schwarzenegger was also recently spotted on a bike ride with his son Joseph Baena wearing a black shirt with the words “We’ll Be Back.”