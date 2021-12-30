Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Relationship as the Exes Finalize Their Divorce

The former couple finalized their divorce on Tuesday, 10 years after Shriver initially filed for divorce in 2011

The former couple married in 1986 and had four children together: daughters Katherine, 32, and Christina, 30, and sons Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Two months before the filing, Schwarzenegger, now 74, publicly admitted he had fathered another son, Joseph Baena, 24, with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Shriver and Schwarzenegger first met in August 1977 at the Robert F. Kennedy Tennis Tournament after being introduced by NBC's Tom Brokaw. The two started dating shortly after.

Schwarzenegger proposed to Shriver in August 1985 and the two married on April 26, 1986, in a Catholic ceremony in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Shriver's cousin, Caroline Kennedy, was maid of honor at the wedding.

Maria Shriver;Arnold Schwarzenegger [& Wife] Credit: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

The two welcomed their first child together, Katherine, in December 1989. Their second daughter, Christina, was born in July 1991, followed by sons Patrick in September 1993 and Christopher in September 1997.

On May 9, 2011, Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced they were divorcing in a joint statement published by the Los Angeles Times noting that their four kids are "the light and the center of both of our lives."

"After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion and prayer, we came to this decision together," the statement read at the time. "At this time, we are living apart while we work on the future of our relationship. We are continuing to parent our four children together."

It continued, "We consider this a private matter and neither we nor any of our friends or family will have further comment."

Later that month, Shriver and Schwarzenegger's marriage hit a turning point, according to reports, after the Terminator star informed Shriver he had fathered a son with Mildred Baena.

Premiere Of National Geographic's "The Long Road Home" - Red Carpet Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2017. | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The former governor of California issued a statement at the time, saying, "After leaving the governor's office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago. I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry."

He added: "I ask that the media respect my wife and children through this extremely difficult time. While I deserve your attention and criticism, my family does not."

Shriver and Schwarzenegger have remained unified as a family since their breakup. Last year, they celebrated the Terminator actor's birthday together, with Shriver smiling in a photo on Instagram next to her ex and their kids.

Over the years, the actor has maintained a close relationship with his five children, often being spotted at the gym with Joseph or Patrick, and being a hands-on grandfather to his daughter Katherine's baby girl Lyla Maria, who turned 1 in August. (She's currently expecting a second child with her husband Chris Pratt.)

In May, Joseph shared a gym selfie of himself and his dad, writing, "This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do 'forced reps' for the rest of the workout. You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I'm going to be hurting tomorrow."

joseph baena Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena | Credit: Joseph Baena/instagram

He added at the time, "Overloading on the rows, bench press, pull downs, etc... thankfully my studly training partner helped me get every last rep. This is another great approach to training and a fantastic way to build size and strength! Try it out with your training partner."

In March 2017, Schwarzenegger revealed he does think about the affair "every so often" in an interview with Men's Journal. "And I can beat myself up as much as I want — it's not gonna change the situation. So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?"