Armie Hammer's Role to Be Recast in Watergate Series Gaslit Starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

Joel Edgerton, who was set to direct and star in the project, is no longer attached as well

Armie Hammer's role in an upcoming television drama is set to be recast.

Gaslit, an upcoming series that is set to tell the story of Martha Mitchell's role in the 1972 Watergate scandal, will no longer star Hammer, 34, according to reports from multiple outlets.

Hammer was originally attached to star in the project as White House Counsel John Dean, per Deadline. The Hollywood Reporter adds that "scheduling conflicts" is what halted the actor from starring in the series. Both outlets say the actor left the project months ago.

Joel Edgerton, who was set to direct the series and star as G. Gordon Liddy — the chief operative of Richard Nixon's "Plumbers" unit — is no longer attached as well, per Deadline.

The series is still set to star Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, and will see Matt Ross take over as director and executive producer, the outlet adds. Production on the series is set to begin in spring.

Hammer's exit from Gaslit marks the latest development in the actor's career, amid the controversy surrounding his alleged leaked online messages.

Multiple women have come forward, including model Paige Lorenze, alleging he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships.

The messages, which have not been verified by PEOPLE, included violent fantasies — including cannibalism — that were allegedly from Hammer.

In a January 22 statement, Hammer's lawyer addressed Lorenze's claims to Page Six, saying "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

The actor's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, addressed the controversy in an Instagram post earlier this month, writing, "For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," she continued. "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," Chambers added. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Chambers and Hammer married in May 2010 and announced their split last July after 13 years together and 9 years of marriage. They share two children: daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4.

RELATED VIDEO: Armie Hammer Blasts 'Bulls--- Claims' as He Steps Down from Jennifer Lopez Film amid Controversy

Since the alleged messages were leaked, Hammer has also departed two other projects: the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, and the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer.