Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Hammer to Share Family Secrets in New Docuseries

Casey Hammer's new documentary series will reveal the inside story of her notorious family amid Armie Hammer's rape and abuse allegations

Armie Hammer's aunt Casey Hammer is revealing family secrets in a new documentary series.

According to Deadline, Casey, the granddaughter of Armand Hammer, signed an exclusive deal with Talos Films to develop a docuseries about the Hammer family, which comes after the Call Me By Your Name actor, 34, was accused of rape and physical abuse in March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Hammer family history is like Succession on steroids," Talos Films co-founders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs said in a statement released Wednesday. "A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone will."

Casey Hammer Casey Hammer | Credit: Casey Hammer/Instagram

The statement continues, "Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned. With new unfolding revelations and present-day consequences, this mini-series will provide audiences with a riveting journey into a family where reputation is everything and where things are never how they appear."

In the docuseries, Casey will reveal the inside story of the Hammer family saga on camera for the first time, Deadline reported. She will also share personal archives and new revelations about the Hammer family.

According to the outlet, Casey is estranged from most of her family and works as a kitchen designer at a San Diego Home Depot. She claimed her father Julian sexually abused her as a child in her self-published 2015 book Surviving My Birthright.

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Effie, the 24-year-old woman behind the Instagram account House of Effie that first anonymously shared allegations against The Social Network actor, accused Hammer of sexual assault in a four-hour incident that she says occurred in 2017. In March, the woman appeared in a press conference alongside her attorney Gloria Allred and accused him of rape and physical abuse.

Shortly after the press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the actor was being investigated in a sexual assault case that was opened on Feb. 3.

Armie has denied the allegation.