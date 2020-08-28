Armie Hammer took time on his birthday to thank his best friend Ashton Ramsey for his support

Armie Hammer Reveals He's Been Working in Construction and Living with Friend for the Past 2 Months

Armie Hammer is grateful for the simple life on his 34th birthday!

The actor, who celebrated his birthday on Friday, shared a photo of his good friend Ashton Ramsey on Instagram while on a hike at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Hammer, who announced his split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers in early July, took the time to reflect on what his life has been like in the last two months.

"This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day," Hammer wrote in the caption.

The Call Me By Your Name actor added, "He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for. Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude."

Hammer was wished a happy birthday by Chambers, 38, who shared an old photo of Hammer blowing out the candles of a birthday cake with Chambers and their 5-year-old daughter Harper sitting on his lap.

"Happy 34th Birthday @armiehammer," Chambers wrote in the post. "You are loved."

The two, who married in May 2020, also share a 3-year-old son, Ford.

Chambers' birthday tribute to Hammer comes over one month after she filed for divorce from the actor.

In a filing obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the mother of two cited irreconcilable differences and noted their date of separation as July 6. Chambers has requested the court to grant her primary physical custody of the children, along with joint legal custody for herself and Hammer. She has also asked for spousal support.

The two confirmed their split in a joint statement they shared on their respective Instagram accounts just four days later.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," the statement read. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."