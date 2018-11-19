Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Are Double Dating with a Lucky Couple for a Good Cause

Want to go on a double date with Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer? Now is your chance to meet the popular couple and help raise awareness for a worthy cause.

The Hammers are teaming up with (RED) in an effort to help raise money and awareness for the organization’s fight to end AIDS.

“We want to go on a double date with you!” Chambers Hammer, 36, said in a video announcement exclusive to PEOPLE.

Added her husband: “That’s right, muffin. You out there might not know this but we own several bakeries in Texas and we want you to come get baked with us!” he joked.

Playfully correcting him, the TV personality interjected, “What, no! That’s not what’s happening. We want you to bake with us.”

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and Armie Hammer

“That’s right, honeybun,” the On the Basis of Sex actor quipped. “We’ll fly you out to Texas, put you up in an amazing hotel, and then you and your significant other, or insignificant other, will come hang with us at Bird Bakery.”

The couple owns several Bird Bakery stores, the first of which they opened in 2012 after perfecting their own family recipes.

“We’ll have dessert together, you can taste all of our baked goods, we’ll take photos and we’ll become best couple friends.”

Fans can enter for the chance to win on Crowdrise.com/TheHammers with as little as $10, and every donation goes to support (RED)’s fight to end AIDS.