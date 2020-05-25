Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Celebrates 10 Years of Marriage to Husband Armie: ‘Grateful for You’

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer are celebrating a milestone!

The entrepreneur and journalist, 37, shared a sweet tribute to her husband Armie, 33, on Instagram Monday to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary.

"TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love," Elizabeth wrote in the caption.

She continued, "I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset. And thank you to Hopsey’s friend, 6-year-old, Sophie who was at the beach and captured this moment. ❤️"

Her tribute included a sweet photograph of the two on their wedding day.

A second photo in the Instagram gallery showed polaroid photographs hanging on the wall from twine along with a bouquet of flowers and a card on top of them that read, “Happy anniversary.”

A third and final photo showed the couple and their two children, daughter Harper, 5; and son Ford, 3; staring at the sunset while the family remained social distancing in the Cayman Islands.

In April, Elizabeth revealed she, Armie and their kids have been staying in the Cayman Islands, located in the Caribbean Sea, amid the coronavirus.

The mother of two explained they hadn’t planned to stay there but due to the growing number of cases of coronavirus worldwide, she and the actor decided the best plan was to stay and avoid travel. (Armie’s family moved to the Cayman Islands when he was 7 where they lived for five years.)

Elizabeth shared a selfie of herself in a grocery store on Instagram.

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc for previews of @minutesbway,” Elizabeth wrote. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family. But none of that is the point…I just know this is a very sensitive time and emotions are heightened, so felt the need to explain.”

“The point is…the government here seems to be handling this entire situation extremely well,” she continued. “There are strict curfews, lockdowns and visitation to essential businesses are only allowed on certain days based on the first letter of your last name. And it seems to be working.”

“There are no lines or crowding and when I asked the cashier if they have been busy/overwhelmed on the weekends, she said that it’s never very busy and no lines because of the mandates,” she wrote. “I’ve received messages from a few people saying that local grocery stores on the east coast have implemented one-way aisles and @birdbakery we’re using tape on the floor as a guideline for social distancing if guests must enter.”

She added, “How are your local businesses and grocery stores finding the balance between social distancing and customer demand? Please share and stay safe (and home when possible)! ❤️.”