Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet Have Adorable Call Me By Your Name Reunion at Governor's Ball

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Ale Russian
November 19, 2018 11:15 AM

Oliver and Elio are still looking good together!

Armie Hammer, 32, and Timothée Chalamet reunited on the black carpet outside the 2018 Governor’s Ball on Sunday night, where the Call Me By Your Name stars had a good laugh.

The stylish actors held each other close as they posed for pictures in matching black tuxes. Chalamet’s open-collared look had a white accented pattern throughout the jacket, while Hammer’s all-black look featured a floral design and a velvet bowtie.

Harry Styles recently interviewed Chalamet, 22, for i-D magazine, where he brought up the possibility of a sequel to the indie film that won hearts across the world.

“We made the first movie in the humble hope that fans of the books would go and see it,” Chalamet responded. “I would love to do a sequel, that challenge is really exciting to me.”

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer
Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic

The “Sign of the Times” singer also made mention of the now-famous scene in which Chalamet’s Elio made love to fruit. “Can you still eat peaches?” Styles asked.

Chalamet laughed. “Umm I can, but not without thinking about it,” he replied.

“I’ve had a hard time,” Styles answered.

“That’s the most awkward scene to see with your parents in the whole world,” Chalamet answered. “My poor father.”

“I’m sure he’s done it too,” Styles joked.

Call Me By Your Name opened in 2017 and earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination for best actor.

