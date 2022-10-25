American Express is reportedly suing Armie Hammer over an alleged unpaid balance of tens of thousands of dollars.

According to a report from TMZ, the credit card company has filed a suit against Hammer, 36, claiming he owes $67,000 in charges, balance transfers and/or cash advances.

Hammer reportedly owned the joint account with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and opened it back in 2011, per TMZ.

An attorney for Hammer and reps for American Express did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Armie Hammer.

News of the reported lawsuit comes three months after Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler confirmed to Variety that a flyer making the rounds on social media that depicts Hammer as a concierge at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman is fake.

A week later, a source told PEOPLE that the Social Network actor was selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands "because he needs the money."

"His dad won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work," the insider added. (Hammer is the son of businessman Michael Armand Hammer and great-grandson of oil magnate Armand Hammer.)

Brettler told PEOPLE at the time that he "doesn't know anything about" whether Hammer is selling timeshares but noted that if it's true, "I think it's s----y that the media seems to be shaming him for having a 'normal job.' "

Chambers, 40, filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, the actor became embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which he denied.

Brettler previously said in a statement to Vanity Fair, "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory."

"The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true," Brettler added.

The recently released docuseries House of Hammer tracks the rape allegations against Hammer, as well as "years of deceit at the hands of his great-grandfather," according to a discovery+ synopsis of the series.

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family," Discovery+ President of Crime and Investigative Content Jason Sarlanis said in a statement about the series. "With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn't hide forever."