Armie Hammer Steps Out Solo in Los Angeles After His Stroll with Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer is enjoying some downtime!

The actor, 34, was photographed stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, two days after he was spotted with Rumer Willis.

Hammer kept it casual in a white T-shirt with the words “Cayman Islands” on it, along with green shorts, sneakers and a bandana around his neck.

On Wednesday, the Call Me By Your Name star was seen enjoying a stroll with Willis, 32, in Los Angeles.

The sighting came almost two months after the actor’s split from his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

The pair had been spending time during lockdown in the Cayman Islands together with their two children, daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3. The former couple married in May 2010.

The two announced they were separating in early July in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

Chambers, 38, filed for divorce that same month. In a filing obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the mother of two cited irreconcilable differences and noted their date of separation as July 6.

Chambers has requested the court grant her primary physical custody of the children, along with joint legal custody for herself and Hammer. She has also asked for spousal support.

Hammer celebrated his birthday in late August and commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post thanking his friend Ashton Ramsey for his support, as well as revealing he’d been helping Ramsey in his business by working in construction.

Hammer was wished a happy birthday by Chambers who shared an old photo of Hammer blowing out the candles of a birthday cake with Harper sitting on his lap.