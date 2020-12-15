Armie Hammer Seen Out with Model Paige Lorenze amid Divorce from Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer is spending time with someone new amid his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.

The actor was seen walking a dog with model Paige Lorenze in Los Angeles on Sunday. The two were dressed casually for the outing, and later headed back to Lorenze's place.

Hammer, 34, has been seen out and about with a few women since splitting from his now-estranged wife in July. He previously took a stroll arm-in-arm with Rumer Willis and was seen getting close with writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez.

The actor most recently spent Thanksgiving stateside while Chambers remained in the Cayman Islands with their kids, daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3½. The pair had quarantined with their family at the start of the pandemic in the Cayman Islands.

Chambers filed for divorce in July, seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their two children. A source previously told PEOPLE, "These are crazy times with COVID-19, shutting schools down in L.A. and Elizabeth just wants the kids to have a normal experience."

In October, Hammer filed for joint custody of his children and requested that Chambers, 38, return to the U.S. to arrange a custody schedule.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Hammer's lawyers said the former couple "elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control." When the actor returned to L.A. in July, though, "Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now."

But a source later told PEOPLE: "After filing the injunction, Armie backed off so the kids could still attend school in person in the Grand Caymans and not be in front of screens. Everyone agreed that's what's best, especially with cases getting worse in the U.S."

In September, the actor told British GQ his separation from Chambers, whom he married in 2010, was a "seriously seismic event."

"I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through," he told the outlet. "It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t."

Hammer said when he and Chambers discussed their separation, they kept their focus on what was best for their kids.