Armie Hammer Slams Celebrities Who Shared Photos of Themselves with Stan Lee After His Death

Armie Hammer has some advice for people who want to honor Stan Lee‘s memory.

After Lee, who was behind Marvel Comics’ iconic superheroes, died at age 95, Hammer took issue with the pattern of his famous peers posting photos that they and Lee had posed in together.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself,” the Call Me By Your Name star tweeted on Monday.

“If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” he continued. “Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

Some Twitter users disagreed with Hammer’s sentiment. “They… worked with him…?” one person wrote.

“Me…. too…?” Hammer replied.

Another person asked, “what else u supposed to do when someone dies armie.”

