Armie Hammer Slams Celebrities Who Shared Photos of Themselves with Stan Lee After His Death

Armie Hammer has some advice for people who want to honor Stan Lee‘s memory.
After Lee, who was behind Marvel Comics’ iconic superheroes, died at age 95, Hammer took issue with the pattern of his famous peers posting photos that they and Lee had posed in together.
“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself,” the Call Me By Your Name star tweeted on Monday.
“If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” he continued. “Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”
RELATED: Why Marvel Legend Stan Lee Was Said to Be Worth Only $50 Million Before Death at 95
Some Twitter users disagreed with Hammer’s sentiment. “They… worked with him…?” one person wrote.
“Me…. too…?” Hammer replied.
Another person asked, “what else u supposed to do when someone dies armie.”
RELATED VIDEO: Stan Lee, Creator of Spider-Man, X-Men and Hulk, Dead at 95
“If your answer is ‘post a selfie’ then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board,” Hammer, who is next appearing in On the Basis of Sex, answered.
Much of Hollywood — including Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr., Larry King, Mark Hammill, Jessica Alba, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Smith, Kat Dennings, Halle Berry and Jaimie Alexander — participated in the trend that Hammer noticed.
RELATED: Stan and Joan Lee’s Amazing 69-Year Love Story: ‘She Was the Girl I Had Been Drawing All My Life’
Hammer did approve of Mark Ruffalo‘s tribute, which showed Lee next to the Hulk. “This ones not one with Mark in it…happy?” a person wrote to Hammer.
“Actually, yes. This was an example that stood out and made me think his post was actually about Stan,” the actor replied.