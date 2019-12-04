Armie Hammer Sips 'the Freshest Milk' He's Had Directly from a Goat's Udder: 'It Was Delicious'

There’s no use bleating over spilled milk.

In Tuesday’s episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Armie Hammer was invited to drink milk directly from a goat that Bear Grylls had wrangled while they were backpacking across Sardinia.

“So if you just get your lips around its nipples and then just…,” Grylls, 45, began explaining to Hammer, 33.

The Call Me by Your Name actor stared at Grylls before they both burst out laughing.

“You know, I climb an entire cliff, never done it before, feel a huge sense of accomplishment, we get up here, you tackle a goat and now I’ve got to suck on it,” Hammer said. “You know what? I came this far. I’m going to do it. I mean, are we doing this?”

Turning toward the camera, Hammer said, “Bear wants me to suck on this goat. With my mouth.”

Grylls asked, “You want me to go first?” to which the actor responded, “No, I’m going first, Bear! I’ve never sucked on a goat teat before.”

Attempting to get a grip on the goat, Hammer told it, “I know, I know, trust me, I don’t like this either,” when the animal began to bleat.

Hammer then slurped loudly as he drank from the goat’s udders. Pausing, he briefly looked up before taking another long sip.

“I did it! I carpe’d the diem, like it’s done. I just squirted the freshest milk I’ve ever had in my life in my mouth,” he said. “I’m actually surprised — and happy — to say it was delicious.”

Hammer’s episode, in which he conquers his fear of heights and goes scuba diving, airs again tonight at 10 p.m. ET on the National Geographic Channel, which can be streamed on Disney+.