Death on the Nile Trailer Shows Armie Hammer in Long-Delayed Mystery Filmed Before His Controversy

Death on the Nile, in theaters Feb. 11, features an ensemble cast that includes Armie Hammer, who has denied rape allegations and recently left a treatment facility

A new trailer for Death on the Nile shows glimpses of Armie Hammer's performance completed prior to the actor's controversy.

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios debuted a trailer for its long-delayed Agatha Christie murder mystery, which is directed by Kenneth Branagh and features an ensemble cast of Hammer, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, Rose Leslie, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Dawn French and Emma Mackey.

Hammer, 35, plays a newlywed, Simon Doyle, alongside Gadot's Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, in the film. Branagh's detective Hercule Poirot is tasked with finding the murderer of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River.

Throughout the 2-minute trailer, Hammer can be seen in glimpses with only one speaking line shown in the trailer.

Death on the Nile, a follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, is set to hit theaters on Feb. 11, after experiencing several postponements amid the pandemic. (It was originally slated for an October 2020 release.) The film was made in late 2019 and a first look of the film was exclusively released to PEOPLE in August 2020.

Hammer is currently facing rape allegations for a 2017 incident with his former partner, who came forward in March accusing the actor of sexual assault. He has denied all accusations against him.

Armie Hammer Death on the Nile Armie Hammer in Death in the Nile | Credit: 20th Century Studios/Youtube

The woman, identified only by her first name Effie, said Hammer "violently raped" her for four hours in Los Angeles.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegations, stating that the encounter between Hammer and Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Death on the Nile Poster Credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

His lawyer added, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

After Effie's March press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hammer was under investigation for sexual assault in a case that was opened in February.

Before Effie came forward, multiple women also spoke up to accuse Hammer of alleged abusive behavior and violent fantasies. He was dropped by his talent agency William Morris Endeavor in February and also lost his agent.

In June, Vanity Fair reported that the actor — who shares a daughter, 7, and son, 4, with ex Elizabeth Chambers — checked into a Florida program for drug, alcohol and sex issues a month prior.

Earlier this month, Hammer's lawyer told PEOPLE in a statement: "I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great." A source told PEOPLE that Hammer "will continue with out-patient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously."

When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, the studio took over Death on the Nile among other projects. In a press release about the new trailer, 20th Century Studios production president Steve Asbell explained why Disney committed to the theatrical release.

"Ken's sweeping, elegant vision for this classic story deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. We're so proud of this film, our brilliant cast, and the stellar work that went into bringing Death on the Nile to screen," said Asbell. "We know that audiences can't wait to experience Hercule Poirot's next adventure, and we're thrilled to continue working with Ken as he lends his masterful storytelling vision to the newest film in this celebrated franchise."