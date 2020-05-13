The actor has been debuting interesting hairstyles while at home in self-isolation

Armie Hammer Shaves His Head, Wears a Caftan in Quarantine: 'What Are You Gonna Do About It?'

Armie Hammer is finding new ways to keep himself busy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the actor shared an update about his quarantine activities on his Instagram Story, revealing his new look and unconventional eating habits.

In the photo, a nearly unrecognizable Hammer is seen with his head completely shaven and sporting a thick Chevron mustache.

The 33-year-old styled himself in a blue-patterned caftan and a pair of shorts as he prepared an abnormal breakfast.

"Day 1384 of the 'Tine: Cracked a beer, put on a Kaftan and fried up some Mac n cheese balls at 9:30 in the morning," he wrote of the photo. "What are you gonna do about it?"

Hammer's quarantine check-in comes nearly a month after he showed off his last drastic look.

In April, the actor debuted a mohawk and handlebar mustache in an Instagram mirror selfie, wearing a fringe cutoff T-shirt paired with pastel swim trunks.

“Killing the game,” Hammer captioned the funny photo.

Just hours before showing off his new ‘do, the On the Basis of Sex star gave his Instagram followers a hint by sharing a sneak peek of the damage done on his Instagram Story: “I’m fine,” he wrote over a photo of his painted toenails surrounded by pieces of hair.

The actor’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, also posted about the shocking hair transformation on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Hammer going at it with a buzzer writing, “Week 5 of quarantine and the wheels have completely fallen off the damn bus.”

Hammer, his wife, and their two kids have been self-isolating in the Cayman Islands, Elizabeth revealed last month as she ventured out to the grocery store.

The mother of two explained she and the actor had not planned to stay in the Cayman Islands, located in the Caribbean Sea, but due to the growing number of coronavirus cases throughout the world and their own plans to return to the islands, later on, the two decided to stay. (Armie’s family moved to the Cayman Islands when he was 7 where they lived for five years.)

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc for previews of @minutesbway,” Elizabeth wrote. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family. But none of that is the point…I just know this is a very sensitive time and emotions are heightened, so felt the need to explain.”