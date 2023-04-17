Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Allegations Under Review by District Attorney (Report)

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is reviewing claims of sexual assault made against Armie Hammer.

On Monday, CNN reported that a communications director for the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said that Los Angeles police have "presented a case" involving Hammer, 36, to the district attorney's office.

"I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA," Tiffiny Blacknell told CNN on Monday. "The matter is currently under review."

A representative for Hammer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

The district attorney's office did not specify the identity of the complainant against Hammer, who Los Angeles police first identified as a suspect in an investigation into an alleged 2017 sexual assault and rape back in March 2021. That investigation has not yet resulted in any charges, according to CNN.

Hammer recently spoke out for the first time since the series of abuse allegations that rocked his Hollywood career in an interview with Air Mail published in February. In the piece, Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admitted to being emotionally abusive toward ex-partners and revealed that he was sexually abused as a teenager.

The Social Network actor maintained to Air Mail that the woman who accused him of rape was acting out a "scene" planned in advance with him, with the outlet adding that the accuser allegedly said: "I'm not saying he raped me, no need for legal rep," when asked if she had "legal representation" regarding the matter.

"She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a 'consensual non-consent scene,' CNC," Hammer claimed to Air Mail.

"Every single thing was discussed beforehand," he said. "I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hammer admitted he was "one million percent" emotionally abusive to two other women he was involved with, one of whom appeared in the Hammer-focused Discovery+ docuseries, House of Hammer.

"I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on. And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated," Hammer told the outlet, which said the actor entered rehab for drug and alcohol abuse at the end of May 2021.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.