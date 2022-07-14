"His dad won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work," a source tells PEOPLE of Armie Hammer selling timeshares in Grand Cayman

Armie Hammer Is Working at Resort After Being 'Cut Off' from Family Funds (Source)

Armie Hammer is selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands for financial reasons, a source tells PEOPLE.

Amid reports that the actor, 35, is working in sales at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman, an insider says he "is currently selling timeshares because he needs the money."

"His dad won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work," the source adds.

Known for roles in films like The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name and Death on the Nile, Hammer is also the son of businessman Michael Armand Hammer and great-grandson of oil magnate Armand Hammer.

The actor's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told PEOPLE on Thursday that he "doesn't know anything about" whether Hammer is selling timeshares but noted that if it's true, "I think it's s----y that the media seems to be shaming him for having a 'normal job.' "

The rumors began after Brettler told Variety last week that a flyer making the rounds on social media depicting Hammer as a concierge at Morritt's Resort was fake.

Later, TMZ shared photos of the actor that were taken in June, allegedly showing him seated at a desk at the resort, wearing a polo shirt and holding a pen as he seemed to be speaking to individuals seated across from him.

PEOPLE can confirm that Hammer flew back to Los Angeles on Friday with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children: 7-year-old daughter Harper and 5-year-old son Ford.

Morritt's Resort has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hammer was previously embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship, which he categorically denied.

The actor's lawyer told PEOPLE in December 2021 that Hammer had "left the treatment facility and is doing great," after he reportedly checked in the previous spring for drug, alcohol and sex issues. (The attorney did not specify when Hammer checked out.)

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that Hammer would "continue with outpatient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously."

The controversy unfolded months after Chambers filed for divorce from the actor in July 2020, after 10 years of marriage.

According to Deadline, Casey Hammer, a granddaughter of Armand, signed an exclusive deal with Talos Films last year to develop a docuseries about the Hammer family.

"The Hammer family history is like Succession on steroids," Talos Films co-founders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs said in an April 2021 statement, in part. "A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild."

In the docuseries, Casey will reveal the inside story of the Hammer family saga on camera for the first time, Deadline reported. She will also share personal archives and new revelations about the Hammer family.