Armie Hammer Seen with Josh Lucas' Ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez amid Split from Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer is moving on after his break up from Elizabeth Chambers.

The Call Me By Your Name star was seen having lunch with writer Jessica Ciencin Henrique months after they both split from their respective partners.

The two were seen sitting close while chatting during the meal, with Hammer photographed leaning in to talk to Ciencin Henriquez.

The outing came before Hammer was later seen out walking arm-in-arm with Rumer Willis.

A source tells PEOPLE Hammer is enjoying being single for the first time in his adult life.

“He and his ex were together since he was 20 years old so he’s just going out and meeting people but not dating anyone," the source says.

In July, Hammer announced he and Elizabeth Chambers were separating after 13 years together. The former couple married in May 2010 and have two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," a statement posted on Instagram read. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

A source told PEOPLE, “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”

Ciencin Henriquez announced her split from actor Josh Lucas in May, accusing him of cheating in a scathing message with the caption, "Exes are exes for a reason."

The pair tied the knot in March 2012 and share one son, Noah Rev, 7, though they were off-and-on since they originally split in January 2014 when the writer filed for divorce.

A source close to Lucas later claimed the two had remained exes and had not recently resumed a romantic relationship, saying "They haven’t been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014."