The photos come a month after Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers said on social media that she was "focusing on healing, my babes and work"

Armie Hammer Seen for the First Time Since Rape Allegation in the Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer has been spotted in public for the first time since he was accused of rape in March.

In photos recently captured in the Cayman Islands, the Call Me by Your Name actor, 34, is seen sporting a noticeably shorter, buzzed haircut, wearing a white graphic T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Cayman Islands is where Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has been residing with their son Ford, 4, and daughter Harper, 6, for the past year, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Focusing on healing, my babes and work," Chambers wrote in early April, in answer to a question from a fan on her Instagram Story about her quieter presence on social media the few weeks prior.

"A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment]," she added, seemingly referring to the allegations against Hammer that surfaced the previous month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Effie, the 24-year-old woman behind the Instagram account House of Effie that first anonymously shared allegations against Hammer, accused him of sexual assault in a four-hour incident that she said occurred in 2017.

In March, she appeared in a press conference alongside her attorney Gloria Allred and accused The Social Network actor of rape and physical abuse.

Shortly after the press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the actor was being investigated in a sexual-assault case that was opened on Feb. 3.

Hammer — who has been married to Chambers, 38, since 2010, and announced his separation from her last summer — has denied the allegation.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegation and maintained that his relationship with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,"

RELATED VIDEO: Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Silence on Ongoing Controversy

Last month, Hammer also announced the news that he would not return to Broadway. (He had been set to be in the cast of Tracy Letts' The Minutes when it was scheduled to debut last March, but the COVID-19 shutdown threw a wrench in the schedule. It is set to resume for the 2021-2022 Broadway season. The play first opened in 2017, and Hammer had been in previews early last year at the Cort Theater.)

"I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf," his statement said, according to Variety. "But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production."

"Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on The Minutes. We wish only the best for him and respect his decision," the play's production team added in a statement, per Variety.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.