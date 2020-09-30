Armie Hammer Says Divorce From Wife Elizabeth Chambers Is 'Seismic': It's Not 'Painless'

Armie Hammer is opening up about dealing with change.

In a new interview with British GQ, the Call Me By Your Name actor discussed his recent split from wife Elizabeth Chambers, calling his separation a "seriously seismic event."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through," he told the outlet. "It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t."

Hammer explained that going through a "separation like this" can really uproot a person's life.

"There's a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes," he said.

"Change is a universal constant. I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn’t mean it’s painless," he added.

Hammer, 34, said that when he and Chambers discussed their separation, they kept the focus on what was best for their kids, daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

"Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part," he told the magazine.

In July, Hammer announced he and Chambers, 38, were separating after 13 years together. Hammer has since been back stateside while Chambers is with their kids in the Cayman Islands, where the family was previously in quarantine in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Backgrid

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," a statement posted on Instagram read. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Hammer told GQ he has been living with his friend Ashton Ramsey for the past couple of months.

The pair have been "refurbishing" an abandoned motel outside of Los Angeles near Joshua Tree National Park.

"It's awesome," Hammer said.

Earlier this month, the actor was seen having lunch with writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez months after they both split from their respective partners.

The two were seen sitting close while chatting during the meal, with Hammer photographed leaning in to talk to Ciencin Henriquez.

The outing came before Hammer was later seen out walking arm-in-arm with Rumer Willis.

A source told PEOPLE Hammer is enjoying being single for the first time in his adult life.