Armie Hammer and Rumer Willis Spark Dating Rumors After His Split from Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer and Rumer Willis were spotted together around Los Angeles following his split from Elizabeth Chambers

The two were spotted looking close while on a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The sighting comes almost two months after Hammer's split from his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 34, wore a woven blue sweatshirt and brown slacks as he covered his face with a matching blue damask mask.

Willis, 32, also looked casual in a woven beige sweater, white jeans and a blue mask.

In early July, Hammer and Chambers, 38, announced their split in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

The former couple married in May 2010 and have two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the statement read said. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

"We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Image zoom Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Backgrid

Chambers filed for divorce that same month. In a filing obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the mother of two cited irreconcilable differences and noted their date of separation as July 6. Chambers has requested the court to grant her primary physical custody of the children, along with joint legal custody for herself and Hammer. She has also asked for spousal support.

Hammer recently celebrated his birthday late last month with a reflection on what his life has been like since their split, along with a touching tribute to his friend Ashton Ramsey.

"This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day," Hammer wrote in the caption.

He added, "He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for. Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude."

Hammer was wished a happy birthday by Chambers who shared an old photo of Hammer blowing out the candles of a birthday cake with Harper sitting on his lap.