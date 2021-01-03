Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is currently staying in the Cayman Islands with their children

Armie Hammer Reunites with His Kids in the Cayman Islands After Quarantining

Armie Hammer has reunited with his kids in the Cayman Islands amid his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.

On Saturday, the actor, 34, posted a photo on Instagram, showing him smiling while spending time with family on the beach. “Free at last!” he captioned the image.

Hammer went on to note that while he was with daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3½, he would not be sharing photos of them online. "With my kids but as a New Years resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being,” he wrote.

Hours earlier, the actor also posted a video that showed him getting tested for the novel coronavirus. “Last one of these for a while!!” he wrote.

All travelers entering the Cayman Islands — where Chambers, 38, is currently staying with their kids — must quarantine for a 14-day period, per government guidelines, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Hammer teased the reunion, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories which showed him holding a drink on the beach.

"Good things on the horizon," he captioned the shot. "5 days of quarantine left."

In a New Year’s post, Chambers expressed gratitude as she reflected on her “crazy” year.

“Happy New Year from the place and the people of the place who pulled me through last year. And from this island, which handled COVID so incredibly well and has provided safety and some semblance of normalcy for my babies and me during this crazy time,” she wrote. “Beyond grateful every day. Onward and upward, my bbs.”

The former couple had previously quarantined with their family at the start of the pandemic in the Cayman Islands.

Hammer recently spent Thanksgiving stateside while Chambers remained abroad with their kids.

Chambers filed for divorce in July, seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their two children. A source previously told PEOPLE, "These are crazy times with COVID-19, shutting schools down in L.A. and Elizabeth just wants the kids to have a normal experience.

In October, Hammer filed for joint custody of his children and requested that Chambers return to the U.S. to arrange a custody schedule.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Hammer's lawyers said the former couple "elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control." When the actor returned to L.A. in July, though, "Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now."

But a source later told PEOPLE: "After filing the injunction, Armie backed off so the kids could still attend school in person in the Grand Caymans and not be in front of screens. Everyone agreed that's what's best, especially with cases getting worse in the U.S."

Back in September, the actor told British GQ called his separation from Chambers, whom he married in 2010, a "seriously seismic event."

"I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through," he told the outlet, adding that when he and Chambers discussed their separation, they kept their focus on what was best for their kids.