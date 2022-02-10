"His main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and Elizabeth," a source tells PEOPLE of Armie Hammer's journey to sobriety

Armie Hammer's 'Priority Is to Be Sober' as He and Elizabeth Chambers Focus on Coparenting: Source

Armie Hammer is focusing on himself almost two months after leaving a treatment facility for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

"[Armie's] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and [wife] Elizabeth [Chambers]," a source tells PEOPLE.

Back in June, Vanity Fair reported that the 35-year-old actor checked into a Florida program for drug, alcohol and sex issues a month prior. Hammer's attorney confirmed to PEOPLE the Death on the Nile star left the treatment facility in December.

Since then, the source tells PEOPLE Hammer has been focusing on parenting his two kids, daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Armand Douglas, 5, with Chambers, 39.

"They're co-parenting effectively, and they're very much intertwined in each other's lives," says the insider.

Earlier this week, a second source told PEOPLE Chambers' "priority has always been her children and their well-being."

"The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other," the source said. "They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first."

Hammer and Chambers announced their breakup in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage, saying in a statement at the time, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer that same month.

Hammer is currently facing rape allegations for a 2017 incident with a former partner. The woman, identified only by her first name Effie, said Hammer "violently raped" her for four hours in Los Angeles in 2017, during which he "slammed [her] head against a wall" and "beat [her] feet with a crop."

In a statement previously shared with PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegations, stating that the encounter between Hammer and Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

His lawyer added, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

After Effie's March 2021 press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hammer was under investigation for sexual assault in a case that was opened that February.

Hammer's lawyer told PEOPLE in December that the star "left the treatment facility and is doing great." A source told PEOPLE at the time that Hammer would "continue with out-patient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously." The source added that Hammer would be spending the holidays with his kids and family.

Chambers previously told her Instagram followers in May that she was "focusing on healing, my babes and work," after Hammer was accused of sexual assault. She added, "A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment]."

Back in May 2021, a source said Hammer was dating a dental hygienist in the Cayman Islands amid his controversy. Then in August, an insider told PEOPLE that Chambers had moved on and was dating again.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.