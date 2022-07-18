Armie Hammer's trip back to U.S. soil came amid reports that the actor was selling timeshares in Grand Cayman, which a source later confirmed to PEOPLE

Armie Hammer Spotted for First Time Since Returning to L.A. with Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock (13036490n) Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Is Seen In Los Angeles For The First Time Since Moving From The Cayman Islands Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Is Seen In Los Angeles For The First Time Since Moving From The Cayman Islands, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Jul 2022

Armie Hammer has been spotted for the first time since returning to Los Angeles from the Cayman Islands alongside estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children.

In a photo taken Monday, the Call Me by Your Name actor wears brown flip-flops, a blue graphic T-shirt and gray pants rolled up to a mid-calf length. Holding a mask in one hand and a drink in the other, 35-year-old Hammer also has a pair of sunglasses hanging from the neckline of his shirt.

PEOPLE confirmed last week that the actor flew back to L.A. with Chambers, 39, and their kids — 7-year-old daughter Harper and 5-year-old son Ford — on July 8.

The trip back to U.S. soil came amid reports that Hammer was selling timeshares in Grand Cayman, which a source later confirmed to PEOPLE.

Rumors about Hammer's employment in Grand Cayman began swirling earlier this month, before the actor's attorney Andrew Brettler told Variety that a flyer making the rounds on social media depicting Hammer as a concierge at Morritt's Resort was fake.

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU/Getty

Later, TMZ shared photos of the actor that were taken in June, allegedly showing him seated at a desk at the resort, wearing a polo shirt and holding a pen as he seemed to be speaking to individuals seated across from him.

While Brettler told PEOPLE last week that he "doesn't know anything about" whether Hammer is selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, the attorney noted that, if it's true, "I think it's s----y that the media seems to be shaming him for having a 'normal job.' "

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Hammer is indeed working in sales at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman "because he needs the money," adding, "His dad [businessman Michael Armand Hammer] won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work."

Months after Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020 following 10 years of marriage, Hammer was embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship, which he categorically denied.

Hammer's lawyer told PEOPLE in December 2021 that the star had "left the treatment facility and is doing great," after he reportedly checked in the previous spring for drug, alcohol and sex issues. (The attorney did not specify when Hammer checked out.)

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that Hammer would "continue with outpatient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously."