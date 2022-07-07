Armie Hammer's attorney confirmed to Variety that a viral flyer depicting the actor as a concierge at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman is fake

Armie Hammer Not Working as Concierge at Grand Cayman Resort Despite Rumors: Report

Despite a viral tweet claiming otherwise, Armie Hammer is not working as a concierge at a hotel in the Cayman Islands, according to a report.

The actor's attorney Andrew Brettler confirmed to Variety that a flyer making the rounds on social media that depicts Hammer, 35, as a concierge at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman is fake.

In a screen grab of a since-deleted tweet from verified Twitter user @Muna_Mire, shared by Variety, Mire wrote, "My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge i'm still not over it," posting an image of the flyer featuring Hammer's photo and text declaring "I am your personal concierge."

Another tweet featured a screen grab of a text conversation between Mire and her mother, in which her mother said, "Fun fact: our concierge is The Arnie [sic] Hammer."

Brettler and Morritt's Resort did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer | Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"[Armie's] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and [wife] Elizabeth [Chambers]," the insider said. "They're co-parenting effectively, and they're very much intertwined in each other's lives."

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that Chambers' "priority has always been her children and their well-being." (The pair announced their split in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.)

"The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other," the latter insider said. "They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first."

RELATED VIDEO: Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Silence on Ongoing Controversy

Chambers, 39, filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, Hammer was embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship, which he categorically denied.

Hammer's lawyer told PEOPLE in December 2021 that the star had "left the treatment facility and is doing great."

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that Hammer would "continue with outpatient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously."

Chambers previously told her Instagram followers in May 2021 that she was "focusing on healing, my babes and work," after Hammer was accused of sexual assault.