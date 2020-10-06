Armie Hammer Mourns His Grandmother's Death: 'There Just Aren't Words to Describe the Loss'

Armie Hammer is mourning the death of a loved one.

On Monday, the actor, 34, announced the tragic news that his grandmother died.

"There just aren’t words to describe the loss. I love you so much, Grandma," he wrote on Instagram alongside an old portrait of his grandmother.

The tragic loss for Hammer comes less than three months after the Call Me By Your Name actor split from wife Elizabeth Chambers.

In July, Hammer announced he and Chambers, 38, were separating after 13 years together. The couple share two children: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," a statement posted on Instagram read. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

In an interview with British GQ last month, Hammer called the separation from Chambers a "seriously seismic event."

"I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through," he told the outlet. "It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t."

"There's a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes," he said of the split.

In early September, the actor was spotted having lunch with writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (who was previously married to actor Josh Lucas) months after they both split from their respective partners. The two were seen sitting close while chatting during the meal, with Hammer photographed leaning in to talk to Ciencin Henriquez.

Following the outing, Hammer was later seen out walking arm-in-arm with Rumer Willis.

A source told PEOPLE Hammer is enjoying being single for the first time in his adult life.