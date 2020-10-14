Armie Hammer Leaves Cheeky Comment on ‘King’ Timothée Chalamet’s Selfie

The pair starred as lovers in the 2017 Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name

Armie Hammer is calling Timothée Chalamet by a new name!

On Tuesday, Chalamet caught the eye of his Call Me By Your Name costar after posting a selfie to Instagram.

In the photo, the Dune actor is seen sitting on a stoop while looking off into the distance with his face mask pulled down to his chin. He also has a pair of headphones in and is wearing a black hat and navy crewneck.

Hammer, 34, was quick to leave a cheeky comment on the photo, referring to Chalamet as a "king."

"OoOOOoOoooo KING S—T!!! 🍆🍆🍆💦💦💦💦💦❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥," Hammer wrote.

Fans of Call Me By Your Name were quick to react to Hammer's comment — his response currently has over 185,000 likes (and counting).

In the 2017 Oscar-nominated film, Hammer and Chalamet star as lovers Oliver, a man in his 20s, and Elio, a 17-year-old boy. Oliver is a doctoral student who works as an intern for Elio's father and spends the summer at their home in Italy.

Chalamet earned his first best actor Academy Award nomination for his role in the romantic drama.

"GET A ROOM," one user teased in response to Hammer's comment.

"Come get your man," another user added, while one fan replied, "MARRY HIM😭😭 OLIVER."

Aside from hyping up Chalamet on social media, Hammer recently revealed he's taken up a new hobby: working in construction.

Last week, the actor, who announced his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers in early July, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he discussed how he has been staying productive in quarantine.

"I have been productive. I've been really fortunate. I mean look, the world's falling apart, it's the apocalypse, but funny enough, my buddy Ashton [Ramsey] bought an old motel out in the desert," said Hammer of the Twentynine Palms property near Joshua Tree National Park.

"It was this kind of abandoned, rundown motel, and I came back from the Cayman Islands where I was during quarantine and I was like, 'Dude, I have nothing to do.' He was like, 'Do you wanna come live with me in this abandoned motel and do construction with me?'" the actor recalled.

Chambers has been living in the Cayman Islands with the couple's children since the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Hammer returned to Los Angeles back in June. The former couple — who tied the knot in May 2010 — share daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

"I was literally sitting at home picking boogers and seeing how far I could flick them. I was really out of options," the father of two jokingly said to Kimmel about deciding to work on the motel.