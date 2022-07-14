"I just think it's s---y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job,' " Armie Hammer's lawyer told Entertainment Weekly

Armie Hammer's Lawyer 'Can't Confirm or Deny' Whether Actor Is Selling Timeshares in Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer's lawyer is addressing rumors about the actor possibly selling timeshares at a resort in the Cayman Islands.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler said, "I can't confirm or deny it because Armie hasn't addressed it."

"I just think it's s---y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.' What's the story here?" Brettler added.

The rumors began after Brettler told Variety last week that a flyer making the rounds on social media depicting Hammer, 35, as a concierge at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman was fake.

Later, TMZ shared photos of the Call Me by Your Name actor that were taken in June, allegedly showing him seated at a desk at the resort, wearing a polo shirt and holding a pen as he seemed to be speaking to individuals seated across from him.

PEOPLE can confirm that Hammer flew back to Los Angeles on Friday with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children: 7-year-old daughter Harper and 5-year-old son Ford.

Brettler and Morritt's Resort have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Months after Chambers, 39, filed for divorce in July 2020 following 10 years of marriage, Hammer was embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship, which he categorically denied.

Hammer's lawyer told PEOPLE in December 2021 that the star had "left the treatment facility and is doing great," after he reportedly checked in the previous spring for drug, alcohol and sex issues. (The attorney did not specify when Hammer checked out.)

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that Hammer would "continue with outpatient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously."

Chambers previously told her Instagram followers in May 2021 that she was "focusing on healing, my babes and work," after Hammer was accused of sexual assault. She added, "A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment]."

A source told PEOPLE in February that The Social Network actor has been focusing more on his children since leaving the treatment facility.

"[Armie's] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and Elizabeth," the insider said at the time. "They're co-parenting effectively, and they're very much intertwined in each other's lives."

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that Chambers' "priority has always been her children and their well-being."