Armie Hammer, Wife Elizabeth and Their Family Are Quarantined in the Cayman Islands: It 'Wasn’t Planned'

Armie Hammer, his wife Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and their two kids are self-quarantining in the Cayman Islands.

Elizabeth, 37, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday as she ventured out of their home to buy groceries for the family.

“Left home yesterday for the first time in almost a month for our second grocery run and the experience was drastically different than before,” she wrote in the caption.

The mother of two explained she and the Call Me By Your Name actor had not planned to stay in the Cayman Islands, located in the Caribbean Sea, but due to the growing number of coronavirus cases throughout the world and their own plans to return to the islands, later on, the two decided to stay. (Armie’s family moved to the Cayman Islands when he was 7 where they lived for five years.)

RELATED: Armie Hammer Looks Unrecognizable After Giving Himself a Mohawk and Handlebar Mustache

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc for previews of @minutesbway,” Elizabeth wrote. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family. But none of that is the point…I just know this is a very sensitive time and emotions are heightened, so felt the need to explain.”

“The point is…the government here seems to be handling this entire situation extremely well,” she continued. “There are strict curfews, lockdowns and visitation to essential businesses are only allowed on certain days based on the first letter of your last name. And it seems to be working.”

“There are no lines or crowding and when I asked the cashier if they have been busy/overwhelmed on the weekends, she said that it’s never very busy and no lines because of the mandates,” she wrote. “I’ve received messages from a few people saying that local grocery stores on the east coast have implemented one-way aisles and @birdbakery we’re using tape on the floor as a guideline for social distancing if guests must enter.”

She added, “How are your local businesses and grocery stores finding the balance between social distancing and customer demand? Please share and stay safe (and home when possible)! ❤️.”

Her Instagram post comes one day after her husband, Armie, shared a photo of his new mohawk and handlebar mustache in a mirror selfie.

“Killing the game,” Hammer captioned the funny photo.

Just hours before showing off his new ‘do, the On the Basis of Sex star gave his Instagram followers a hint by sharing a sneak peek of the damage done on his Instagram Story: “I’m fine,” he wrote over a photo of his painted toenails surrounded by pieces of hair.

In mid-March, Elizabeth shared a photo of herself in a grocery store, writing, “Provisions, but make it distant.”

