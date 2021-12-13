Armie Hammer Exits Treatment Facility Amid Sexual Assault and Abuse Allegations

"I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great," the actor's lawyer said in a statement to E! News

Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility following sexual assault and abuse allegations that were made against him earlier this year.

Back in June, Vanity Fair reported that the 35-year-old actor checked into a Florida program for drug, alcohol and sex issues a month prior.

Now, in a statement to E! News, Hammer's lawyer said: "I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great." Hammer's attorney did not specify when the actor checked out.

Hammer's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hammer is currently facing rape allegations for a 2017 incident with his former partner, who came forward in March, accusing the actor of sexual assault. He has denied all accusations against him.

The woman, identified only by her first name, Effie, said Hammer "violently raped" her for four hours in Los Angeles, during which he "slammed [her] head against a wall" and "beat [her] feet with a crop."

Effie said she feared for her life during the alleged assault, telling reporters at a press conference, "I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegations, stating that the encounter between Hammer and Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

His lawyer added, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

After Effie's March press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hammer was under investigation for sexual assault in a case that was opened in February.

Before Effie came forward, multiple women also spoke up to accuse Hammer of alleged abusive behavior and violent fantasies. He was dropped by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, in February and also lost his agent.

Hammer was replaced in two upcoming projects: Shotgun Wedding, which will now star Josh Duhamel alongside Jennifer Lopez, and The Offer, in which Miles Teller took over Hammer's role.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.