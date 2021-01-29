Armie Hammer Exits Godfather Series The Offer amid Controversy

The actor exited another role after stepping down from the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding

Armie Hammer will no longer be starring in the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer, amid the controversy surrounding alleged leaked online messages, according to Variety.

Hammer was set to play Al Ruddy, a producer on The Godfather, in the planned 10-episode Paramount+ drama which follows Ruddy's experiences making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola.

Paramount did not comment on the casting change when contacted by PEOPLE. A representative for Hammer also did not comment.

The news comes two weeks after Hammer dropped out of the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding after several alleged messages were leaked by the anonymous social media account, House of Effie, according to Page Six. The messages, which have not been verified, are alleged to be from the Call Me By Your Name actor and depict sexual fantasies including BDSM.

Josh Duhamel is in talks to star in th film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Hammer said, "I'm not responding to these bull— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

"Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," he concluded.