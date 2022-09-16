Elizabeth Chambers Has Found Love Again and 'Is Super Happy' After Armie Hammer Split: Source

Elizabeth Chambers has a new man in her life amid estranged husband Armie Hammer's ongoing alleged sexual assault scandal.

The Food Network star, 40, shared some Polaroids of herself kissing and cozying up to her boyfriend during a day at a beach in the Cayman Islands, Friday on Instagram. "Happy Friday," Chambers wrote in the caption.

A source tells PEOPLE the new couple has been dating "for over six months," adding: "She's super happy and in love."

For now, Chambers is keeping her beau's name private.

She was met with support from friends in the comments section. "You deserve it," wrote Erin Foster. "Yessss!!!!!!" Casey Wilson commented. "Yassssss," wrote Eva Amurri. Jenna Dewan dropped some heart emojis in the comments.

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer, 36, in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair tied the knot in 2010 and they share two children.

Hammer has since become the subject of an LAPD investigation launched last March into accusations of rape and physical abuse against the Call Me by Your Name star.

Hammer has previously denied all allegations made against him and has said the rape allegations being investigated by the police are untrue and any interaction he had was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Chambers said her "sole focus and attention" was on their children and "healing during this incredibly difficult time" in a statement she shared after the accusations surfaced in early 2021.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she wrote. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know.

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter," Chambers added.

In March, Chambers enjoyed a family day with Hammer and their children, shortly after a source told PEOPLE that his "main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and Elizabeth."

"They're co-parenting effectively, and they're very much intertwined in each other's lives," the insider added.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.