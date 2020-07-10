The two married in May 2010 and have two children together

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer have split after 10 years of marriage

Hammer, 33, Elizabeth, 37, announced the split on their respective Instagrams with a throwback picture of the two. The former couple married in May 2010 and have two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.

It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time," the statement read.

A source tells PEOPLE, “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”

Hammer posted a shot of the L.A. skyline on Thursday night, revealing he was back in the states after spending months on the Cayman Islands with his family. It appears Elizabeth stayed at the Cayman Islands with their kids as she posted a picture of their son drinking out of a coconut on the beach minutes before the announcement.

News of their split comes just under two months after the actor, 33, and the entrepreneur, 37, celebrated a decade of marriage.

"TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love," Elizabeth wrote in an Instagram tribute. “ I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”

Elizabeth also commemorated Father’s Day last month by sharing a photograph of the whole family of four.

“Happy Father’s Day to the master bedtime singer, omelette maker, steak griller, “water pusher,” snorkel instructor, story teller and so much more,” she wrote. “Our babies couldn’t ask for a more adventurous and entertaining dad and we’re lucky that you’re ours. We love you.”

In recent months, the family had been self-quarantining in the Cayman Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic — which wasn’t something they had initially planned on doing.

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc,” Elizabeth explained in April. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family.”

Armie’s family moved to the Cayman Islands, located in the Caribbean Sea, when he was 7 and lived there for five years.

In September 2017, the actor told PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival about he kept things romantic in his marriage.

“My wife and I always try to do sweet things for each other, that’s always kind of the mode,” he said. “I think the most romantic thing you can probably do is try to do something romantic all the time so that you can’t be like, ‘oh I was romantic that one time.’ Consistency, consistency.”

Speaking with Town & Country in June 2013, Elizabeth opened up about how the actor convinced her to get married back in the day.

“When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married,” she said. “He sat me down and said, ‘Look, we don’t have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you’ll be 40 and divorced and we’ll run into each other, and we’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we’ll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'”

The pair previously celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Los Cabos, Mexico. Elizabeth shared a photo of herself, her husband and a group of friends posing beside a dinner table at Nobu Los Cabos.

“A few days late, but hope everyone had a happy NYE 🎊,” she wrote in the caption.

The Call Me By Your Name actor also shared the same photo, writing, “This is a new beginning to a new year and a new decade. 2019, thanks for having us but don’t let the door hit you on the way out. 2020, you’d better be cool to us or we will fight you back. Hard. The year is already off to a great start… we got together with a group of friends and rang in the new year at @nobuloscabos so the bar is high. But I think we got this. Let’s make this the best one yet.”

The TV personality also shared a family photo from their Christmas celebrations.