Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Have a Date Night at Bad Boys for Life Premiere

It’s date night in the Hammer household!

Armie Hammer and his wife, TV presenter Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence‘s Bad Boys for Life on Tuesday night.

The couple looked laid back as they posed together for the cameras. Elizabeth wore a black button-down coat with black hose and black shoes while the actor wore a gray sweater and black pants.

Elizabeth shared a photo of them on the red carpet with the caption, “No pants, no problem.”

Image zoom Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and Armie Hammer Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Their outing came one day before the couple celebrated their son Ford Armand Douglas’ 3rd birthday on Wednesday.

The mother of two surprised her son with balloons that read, “Happy Birthday Ford,” along with race car balloons on Wednesday morning.

The couple also share 5-year-old daughter Harper Grace. Elizabeth and their kids surprised the actor for his 32nd birthday with breakfast in bed in August 2018.

The mom of two shared a sweet photo of the festivities on Instagram, showing the actor blowing out candles on a plate of bacon and eggs while their kids sat around him.

Armie and his wife welcomed Harper in 2014 and Ford in January 2018. The two married in 2010 after being introduced by one of Armie’s friends.

And while the proud parents have their hands full with their two little ones at home, Armie told PEOPLE in 2018 that they still try to do romantic things for each other. So much so that he can’t even pick one specific thing he feels is most romantic.

“I don’t even know what the most romantic thing I ever did is!” Armie said. “My wife and I always try to do sweet things for each other. That’s kind of the mode. I think the most romantic thing you can probably do is try to do something romantic all the so that you can’t be like, ‘Oh, I was romantic that one time!'”