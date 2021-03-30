Armie Hammer was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman earlier this month

Armie Hammer Dropped from His Last Planned Movie amid Rape Allegation and LAPD Investigation (Report)

Armie Hammer no longer has any acting projects on his schedule following weeks of swirling accusations that led up to a woman accusing the actor of rape.

Hammer was dropped from the upcoming thriller Billion Dollar Spy, according to Variety. The Cold War drama was set to star Hammer opposite Mads Mikkelsen with filmmaker Amma Asante (A United Kingdom) at the helm.

PEOPLE is out to Asante and the film's production company, Walden Media, for comment.

Billion Dollar Spy was the last movie Hammer was still attached to following weeks of accusations of abuse from ex-girlfriends. On March 18, a 24-year-old woman named Effie accused the actor of rape during a press conference. Hammer, 34, has denied the allegation. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed Hammer is a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

Prior to the rape accusation, Hammer departed Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and the Watergate series Gaslit starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. The actor was also dropped by his talent agency and longtime publicist.

Earlier this month, Effie, the woman behind the Instagram account House of Effie that first anonymously shared allegations against the Call Me By Your Name actor, accused Hammer of sexual assault in a four-hour incident that she says occurred in 2017. She appeared in a press conference alongside her attorney Gloria Allred.

Effie further accused Hammer of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during their on-and-off four-year relationship. Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers at the time of the affair.

Hours after the press conference, a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed Hammer is the suspect in an investigation opened on Feb. 3.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer Andrew Brettler denied the rape allegation and maintained that the actor's relationship with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Multiple other women have come forward, including model Paige Lorenze, alleging he was abusive during what they say began as consensual BDSM relationships.