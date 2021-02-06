Armie Hammer Dropped by Major Hollywood Talent Agency WME amid Controversy

Hammer has already exited two projects: the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount+ series The Offer

Armie Hammer has been dropped by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

WME did not comment. A rep for Hammer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This is the latest development in Hammer's career after he exited the upcoming Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding amid the controversy surrounding his alleged leaked online messages. Josh Duhamel has since replaced him in the film.

Hammer, 34, will also no longer be starring in the Paramount+ series The Offer.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after Hammer left Shotgun Wedding, the actor said, "I'm not responding to these bull— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

"Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," he said.

Multiple women have come forward, including model Paige Lorenze, alleging he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships.

The messages, which have not been verified by PEOPLE, included violent fantasies — including cannibalism — that were allegedly from Hammer.

In a January 22 statement, Hammer's lawyer addressed Lorenze's claims to Page Six, saying "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

The actor's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, addressed the controversy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, "For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," she continued. "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," Chambers added. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Chambers and Hammer married in May 2010 and announced their split last July after 13 years together and 9 years of marriage. They share two children: daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4.