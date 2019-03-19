Armie Hammer Says a Call Me By Your Name Sequel Is Unlikely: Nothing Will 'Match Up to the First'

Fans of the hit film Call Me By Your Name might be in for a bit of a disappointment.

Armie Hammer opened up about the possibility of a sequel to the Oscar-winning film in an interview with Vulture while promoting his new film Hotel Mumbai.

Call Me By Your Name follows the sexual awakening of 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) with his father’s graduate assistant Oliver (Hammer).

“Timmy’s out! I’m not sure why. Timmy said the only way he’d do it is if they paid him $15 million,” Hammer, 32, joked.

As the actor poked fun at his 23-year-old costar he shared there had been “really loose conversations” about a sequel, although none have panned out.

“I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them,” Hammer said.

He continued, “And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment.”

“I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?” Hammer added.

The actor has previously supported the idea of a sequel to the 2017 film, telling Variety in September the second film “will happen because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen.”

One thing is for sure: If Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino are onboard, then Hammer is likely to return.

“I haven’t had that conversation with them explicitly. If we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy’s in, and Luca’s in, I’d be an a—— to say no,” Hammer told Vulture. “But at the same time, I’m like, ‘That was such a special thing, why don’t we just leave that alone?'”