Armie Hammer Says Call Me By Your Name Fans Keep Giving Him Peaches to Sign

Armie Hammer has a strange way of spotting Call Me By Your Name fans.

The actor stopped by The Late Show where he shared with host Stephen Colbert that fans of the Oscar-nominated movie have been showing up to the stage door of Straight White Men — the Broadway play he’s currently performing in. And he’s positive they’re fans of the movie because they bring one specific thing.

“The people who come, you can usually spot them right away,” the actor said of the Call Me By Your Name die-hards. “And the biggest, dead giveaway is they will normally hand me a peach. I get handed at least a peach or two almost every stage door.”

Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name

Hammer, 31, said fans aren’t trying to make sure he meets his recommended daily fruit intake — the peaches aren’t actually for him.

“The first time someone handed me a peach I go, ‘Oh, thanks.’ And they go, ‘No, that’s not for you, will you sign it for me?’ ” the actor recalled.

But although Hammer made sure the person wasn’t going to eat the fruit after he signed it with the toxic marker, he became even more confused.

“They’re going to put that peach on a shelf because it has my signature and in 10 days, it’s going to putrefy and their entire place is going to be full of fruit flies,” he joked.

Peaches have become a symbol of the movie, in which Hammer and his costar Timothée Chalamet have an intimate scene with the fruit. Chalamet has also been seen signing peaches and even took to using the emoji as a way to promote the film during Oscar season.