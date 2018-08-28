See Armie Hammer Get 'Birthday Breakfast in Bed' from Wife Elizabeth Chambers and Kids

Armie Hammer is one lucky man on his 32nd birthday.

The actor’s wife Elizabeth Chambers Hammer shared a sweet photo of the festivities on Tuesday, which included breakfast in bed for the Call Me By Your Name star. Chambers Hammer and their two kids — 3-year-old Harper Grace and 1-year-old Ford Armand Douglas — surprised Hammer with toast, bacon and a candle in his scrambled eggs.

Ford and Harper sweetly sat around the actor while he blew out his candle.

Armie Hammer Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram

The actor stopped by the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and InStyle studio at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, where he opened up about how enthusiastically Harper is taking on the role of big sister.

“She loves him — she loves being a big sister,” Hammer said. “She loves taking care of him. They just cuddle and she loves being with him.”

Hammer and his wife welcomed Harper in 2014 and Ford in January 2018. The two married in 2010 after being introduced by one of Hammer’s friends.

And while the proud parents have their hands full with their two little ones at home, Hammer says that they still try to do romantic things for each other. So much so that he can’t even pick one specific thing he feels is most romantic.

“I don’t even know what the most romantic thing I ever did is!” Hammer said. “My wife and I always try to do sweet things for each other. That’s kind of the mode. I think the most romantic thing you can probably do is try to do something romantic all the so that you can’t be like, ‘Oh, I was romantic that one time!’ ”