Armie Hammer Thanks Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Calling Him an 'A--hat' in His Stan Lee Apology

Armie Hammer is dialing it back on Twitter after Jeffrey Dean Morgan called him an “a–hat.”

The On the Basis of Sex actor, 32, apologized on Twitter Thursday after he criticized celebrities who shared Stan Lee selfie tribute posts in honor of the icon, who died Monday at 95.

“While attempting to provide unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true a–hat form — thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” Hammer wrote.

“I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control,” he added.

On Monday, Hammer wrote in a since-deleted Twitter post, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

“If Stan impacted you life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” he continued. “Posting a selfies makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

Morgan, 52, called out Hammer in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself.”

The Walking Dead actor added, “You sound like a real a–hat.”

Some Twitter users also disagreed with Hammer’s view. “They… worked with him…?” one person wrote.

“Me…. too…?” Hammer replied.

A person asked, “what else u supposed to do when someone dies armie.”

“If your answer is ‘post a selfie’ then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board,” the On the Basis of Sex leading man answered.

Hammer did like Mark Ruffalo‘s tribute, which showed Lee next to the Hulk. “This ones not one with Mark in it…happy?” a person wrote.