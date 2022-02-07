Armie Hammer and Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are 'Slowly Figuring Things Out as a Couple'

After seeking help for drug, alcohol and sex issue at a treatment facility following sexual assault and abuse allegations, Armie Hammer is rebuilding his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

"Elizabeth's priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other," a source tells PEOPLE. "They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first."

Hammer, 35, and Chambers, 39, share two kids: daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4.

Another source tells PEOPLE that "Elizabeth has always loved him." "He is really the love of her life," the insider adds. "They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie's rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids."

A rep for Chambers didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hammer and Chambers announced their breakup in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage, saying in a statement at the time, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer that same month.

Hammer is currently facing rape allegations for a 2017 incident with a former partner. The woman, identified only by her first name Effie, said Hammer "violently raped" her for four hours in Los Angeles in 2017, during which he "slammed [her] head against a wall" and "beat [her] feet with a crop."

"On The Basis Of Sex" Washington DC Screening

In a statement previously shared with PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegations, stating that the encounter between Hammer and Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

His lawyer added, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

After Effie's March 2021 press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hammer was under investigation for sexual assault in a case that was opened that February.

Armie Hammer

Before Effie came forward, multiple women also spoke out to accuse the actor of alleged abusive behavior and violent fantasies. He was dropped by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, in February and also lost his agent, and several movie and TV projects recast his parts.

Hammer's lawyer told PEOPLE in December that the star "left the treatment facility and is doing great." A source told PEOPLE at the time that Hammer would "continue with out-patient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously." The source added that Hammer would be spending the holidays with his kids and family.

Chambers previously told her Instagram followers in May that she was "focusing on healing, my babes and work," after Hammer was accused of sexual assault. She added, "A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment]."

Back in May 2021, a source said Hammer was dating a dental hygienist in the Cayman Islands amid his controversy. Then in August, an insider told PEOPLE that Chambers had moved on and was dating again.