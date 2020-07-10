Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Split: A Timeline of Their 13-Year Relationship

After 10 years of marriage, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer announced their split on Friday.

Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, revealed their separation on their respective Instagrams with a throwback picture of the two. The former couple have two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the statement said. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

It continued, “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

How They Met

Hammer and Chambers met through a mutual friend years before eventually getting married. Hammer had planned an “adventure day” with friends in Los Angeles, he told Vulture in 2017, and Chambers was invited to join.

Hammer was smitten with her at first sight, he told the outlet. “I remember she pulled in and got out of the car,” the Call Me By Your Name actor said, “and I felt like I’d been knocked over.”

The only roadblock? Chambers had a boyfriend at the time.

“Our friendship continued to grow and grow until one day when I was like, ‘I can’t be friends with you anymore,” Hammer said. “You’ve got to break up with your boyfriend, and we’ve got to start dating.’”

She did, and they began dating.

The Wedding

Prior to their wedding in May 2010, Chambers said Hammer was intent on getting married.

“When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married,” Chambers told Town & Country in 2013.

“He sat me down and said, ‘Look, we don’t have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you’ll be 40 and divorced and we’ll run into each other, and we’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we’ll wonder why we wasted all of that time,’ ” added Chambers. “‘Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'”

Becoming Parents

Five years later, Hammer and Chambers welcomed daughter Harper and then son Ford in another two years.

While speaking to Us last October, Chambers said the kids are a “perfect mix” of their parents.

“My daughter is me to a T and my son is him to a T, which is crazy because it’s this gift I have of seeing the person I love more than anything retroactively,” she explained. “His attitude, his personality is exactly the same and my daughter is just 100 percent me, which I love too.”

Hammer has also gushed about his kids, telling PEOPLE that big sister Harper loves to dote on Ford.

“She loves him — she loves being a big sister,” Hammer said in 2017, just months after welcoming his son. “She loves taking care of him. They just cuddle and she loves being with him.”

Quarantining Together

Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, Hammer and Chambers had been self-quarantining with their kids in the Cayman Islands — which wasn’t something they had initially planned on doing.

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc,” Elizabeth explained in April. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family.”

During this time, Chambers posted several updates on their relationship, including a heartfelt post for their 10th wedding anniversary.

"TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love," Elizabeth wrote in an Instagram tribute. “ I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”

She also commemorated Father’s Day last month by sharing a photograph of the whole family of four.

“Happy Father’s Day to the master bedtime singer, omelette maker, steak griller, “water pusher,” snorkel instructor, story teller and so much more,” Chambers wrote. “Our babies couldn’t ask for a more adventurous and entertaining dad and we’re lucky that you’re ours. We love you.”

On Thursday night, Hammer posted a shot of the L.A. skyline, revealing he was back in the states. It appears, however, that Chambers stayed at the Cayman Islands with their kids as she posted a picture of their son drinking out of a coconut on the beach minutes before the announcement of their split.