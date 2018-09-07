Ariel Winter Reflects on Time with Burt Reynolds in Moving Tribute: 'Love and Miss You Always'

To Ariel Winter, Burt Reynolds truly was the last movie star.

The 20-year-old actress reflected on her time working with the late Hollywood legend in a moving Instagram she posted on Thursday evening, hours after Reynolds died at the age of 82.

Winter shared several pictures of herself and Reynolds from their 2017 film The Last Movie Star, about a retired A-list actor wrestling with his “has-been” status. In the photos, the stars laugh and pose together both on and off set. Winter’s boyfriend, Levi Meaden, even made it into one of the shots.

“The world lost a legend today. Not only on screen, but also in life,” the Modern Family star began her tribute. “Burt Reynolds was an incredible man to everyone he encountered, and I am deeply grateful that I got to spend time with him in the way that I did. They don’t make them like him anymore — he truly was the last movie star.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Costar Burt Reynolds: ‘You Will Always Be My Favorite Sheriff’

She continued, “Burt was a kind, loving soul that could brighten your day with just a smile, and always cared to make sure he asked how your day was going or just cheer you up with a charming compliment. While today is a sad day, Burt lived an incredibly full life and while he’s no longer here physically, he is always in our hearts and minds. Will love and miss you always Burt.”

RELATED VIDEO: Burt Reynolds, Screen Legend and Sex Symbol, Dies at 82

Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical in Florida, according to manager Erik Kritzer.

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” Reynolds’ niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement at the time.

Burt Reynolds Brian J Ritchie/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Sally Field Mourns Former Love Burt Reynolds: He’s ‘in My Heart, for as Long as I Live’

“He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected,” Hess continued. “He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino [on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Reynolds had not yet begun filming his role. At the time of his death, Reynolds was weeks away from shooting his scenes for the film, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.