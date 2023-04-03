Ariana Grande Says She's 'Transforming and Healing' as She Continues to Film 'Wicked' Movie

The Grammy-winning singer said filming Wicked was "transforming and healing parts of me that I never knew needed it"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 3, 2023 01:53 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariana Grande says working every day in "Oz" for the film adaptation of Wicked is a "life-changing" experience.

The singer took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of a rainbow and tell fans how grateful she is to be a part of the project. In a lengthy caption Grande said she was "transforming and healing parts of me that I never knew needed it. or maybe did."

Grande, 29, will play Glinda, the powerful sorceress in the land of Oz in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo">Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which will be released as two separate films.

The production is at the halfway point and Grande used the moment to share some thoughts with her 364 million Instagram followers. The Grammy-winning performer said: "I don't want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution [sic] ! and allow my heart to overflow. i hope this isn't all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one. happy halfway to this most beautiful crew."

Cynthia Erivo will costar as Elphaba Thropp, aka the Wicked Witch of the West. And Grande's social media post said it was a joy "to hold my brilliant twin flame/sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces… to be lead by thee most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon."

The adaptation of the Tony-winning Wicked — which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire — will differ slightly from its stage version. Director Jon M. Chu has promised to stay true to the heart of the story, announcing in April 2022 that it would be split into two separate movies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a letter he shared on social media, Chu explained, "As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it. As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years."

Grande and Erivo will be joined by cast members Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

The original musical debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

Wicked: Part One and Part Two are scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Related Articles
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photos with Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Film Set
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Everything to Know About the 'Wicked' Movie Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Bowen Yang arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Bowen Yang Joins 'Wicked' Movie as Director Jon M. Chu Rounds Out Live-Action Cast: Reports
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Michelle Yeoh attends the Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Michelle Yeoh Joins Cast of 'Wicked' Movies as Madame Morrible
Jeff Goldblum to Star in Wicked Film as the Wizard Alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande: Report
Jeff Goldblum in Talks to Play Wizard in 'Wicked' Movies with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande: Report
Jeff Goldblum Confirms His Role in 'Wicked' Movie
Jeff Goldblum Confirms Role in 'Wicked' Movie, Says Childhood Fear of Witches Caused Tears on Set
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to Star in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation
Idina Menzel; Ariana Grande; Cynthia Erivo
Idina Menzel Congratulates Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Casting News: 'So Much Love'
James Corden
'Wicked' Petition Asking Universal to Not Cast James Corden in Movie Garners Over 35,000 Signatures
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce during curtain call of the Broadway reopening of "Wicked" at Gershwin Theatre on September 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)
'Wicked' Cancels Several Shows Over COVID-19 Testing Results: 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'
Ariana Grande Sings on TikTok
Ariana Grande Covers 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' to Prove She's Still a Singer — Watch
ariana grande
Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez for Valentine's Day: 'I Love You'
Ariana Grande Wicked Instagram Post
Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Wicked' Movie Musical with Cynthia Erivo
Kristin Chenoweth Meets Jackie Siegel After Being Cast as Her in 'Queen of Versailles' Musical
Kristin Chenoweth Meets Jackie Siegel After Being Cast as Her in 'Queen of Versailles' Musical
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Says They're Deciding 'How Green We're Gonna Go' as Elphaba for 'Wicked' Movie
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share a Hug in Wicked Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Beautiful'
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Hug in Behind-the-Scenes Clip From 'Wicked' Movie: 'I Love You'