Ariana Grande Says She's 'Transforming and Healing' as She Continues to Film 'Wicked' Movie

Ariana Grande says working every day in "Oz" for the film adaptation of Wicked is a "life-changing" experience.

The singer took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of a rainbow and tell fans how grateful she is to be a part of the project. In a lengthy caption Grande said she was "transforming and healing parts of me that I never knew needed it. or maybe did."

Grande, 29, will play Glinda, the powerful sorceress in the land of Oz in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo">Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which will be released as two separate films.

The production is at the halfway point and Grande used the moment to share some thoughts with her 364 million Instagram followers. The Grammy-winning performer said: "I don't want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution [sic] ! and allow my heart to overflow. i hope this isn't all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one. happy halfway to this most beautiful crew."

Cynthia Erivo will costar as Elphaba Thropp, aka the Wicked Witch of the West. And Grande's social media post said it was a joy "to hold my brilliant twin flame/sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces… to be lead by thee most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon."

The adaptation of the Tony-winning Wicked — which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire — will differ slightly from its stage version. Director Jon M. Chu has promised to stay true to the heart of the story, announcing in April 2022 that it would be split into two separate movies.

In a letter he shared on social media, Chu explained, "As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it. As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years."

Grande and Erivo will be joined by cast members Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

The original musical debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

Wicked: Part One and Part Two are scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.