See Ariana Grande in Full Glinda The Good Witch Costume on 'Wicked' Set: Photo

Ariana Grande is going all out as Glinda in Wicked!

On Monday, Grande, 29, was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical on Wicked's United Kingdom set for the first time.

The singer and actress was seen wearing a bright pink gown with a matching scepter in hand and tiara on her head as she stood on top of what appeared to be a giant golden-and-pink carriage or throne during filming.

Grande was filming Wicked's opening number, "No One Mourns the Wicked," in the moments captured in the photographs, according to The Daily Mail, which cited eyewitnesses to the production's filming in a village nearby East Buckinghamshire in the U.K., northwest of London.

Additional photos from the set published by the outlet Monday show an entire small village constructed for Wicked's set in the middle of a large field, with the show's iconic yellow brick road winding its way through the set and a number of extras on hand to film scenes for the upcoming movie.

The "Thank U, Next" singer's sighting on Wicked's U.K. set Monday comes after director Jon M. Chu shared two stills from the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Sunday on Instagram.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹" Chu captioned the post, giving fans an official first look at Grande and Erivo, 36, in the movie.

One photo featured Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba, mounting a broom far from the camera while wearing a black cloak and pointy hat; the second shows Grande in her pink costume ascending a long flight of stairs.

"It's been wonderful making magic with you," Erivo wrote in the comments of the post, adding several green heart emojis to her comment.

Universal's film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical ⁠— which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire ⁠— was first announced all the way back in 2016.

Erivo and Grande were cast as the lead characters back in Nov. 2021. During a March 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jeff Goldblum confirmed his role as the Wizard, teasing that Grande and Erivo are "very good" in their roles.

Along with Grande, Erivo and Goldblum, Chu, 43, tagged other cast and crew members in the photos, including Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, who will be playing Madame Morrible.

Wicked's cast also features Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidi, per IMDb.

Wicked: Part One is scheduled to release in theaters Nov. 27, 2024, with Part Two expected to release on Christmas Day in 2025.