Ariana Grande Recreates Jennifer Coolidge Character for Halloween — and Jen Approves!

"This is f***ing great," Jennifer Coolidge wrote after Ariana Grande recreated her character from the 2000 Christopher Guest mockumentary Best in Show

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 09:31 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkRNrmSO6-K/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ded3a07f-2c03-4c4c-9f2a-15d350680cc0 lizgillz Verified Happy Halloween. We did this in May. Credit: Elizabeth Gillies Instagram
Photo: Elizabeth Gillies/Instagram

Ariana Grande found the ultimate Halloween costume muse in Jennifer Coolidge.

After the Grammy Award winner, 29, channeled Coolidge's character in Christopher Guest's beloved 2000 comedy mockumentary Best in Show, the reigning Emmy Award winner, 61, gave her seal of approval in the comments section.

"This is f***ing great," Coolidge wrote. "I was gonna go as the young boy's pet weasel from The Watcher, but now I think I'm gonna go as @arianagrande's dog, Toulouse."

Grande responded: "@theofficialjencoolidge we thank you, we love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and miss you so."

Grande dressed as Coolidge's Sherri Ann Cabot, while her longtime friend and fellow Victorious alum Liz Gillies channeled Jane Lynch's character Christy Cummings from the movie about a group of eccentric people competing with their pets in a prestigious dog show.

They also hilariously recreated some confessionals with the two characters, who end up together after Christy trains Sherri Ann's dog.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

370100 03: Jane Lynch as Christy Cummings, left, and Jennifer Coolidge as Sherri Ann Ward with "Rhapsody In White" star in Castle Rock Entertainment's film, "Best In Show." (Photo by Doane Gregory/Online USA)
Doane Gregory/Online USA

The duo also recreated other scenes from the film as characters played by Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Grande and Gillies, 29, were met with more praise in the comments section from the likes of Keke Palmer, Katy Perry, Rumer Willis, JoJo, Barbie Ferreira and Adam Faison.

"This is amazing," wrote their Victorious costar Victoria Justice. "This is THE GREATEST thing I've ever seen in my ENTIRE LIFE! Y'all won HALLOWEEN!!!!!!!! HANDS DOWN!" wrote Ari's brother Frankie Grande. "Liz and Ari won Halloween 2022," wrote Gillies' Dynasty costar Rafael de la Fuente.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Says "Being Really Good Looking Is Overrated"

Coolidge previously reprised one of her other beloved roles as Paulette Bonafonté in 2001's Legally Blonde for Grande's "Thank U, Next" video in 2018, in which the artist channeled Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods.

Grande and Gillies also recreated another movie together for the video, reenacting Mean Girls (2004) as Regina George and Cady Heron, respectively. Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the iconic teen film, also reprised his role in the video.

Related Articles
West Hollywood, CA - Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart And Madelaine Petsch are all dressed up as the witches from 'Hocus Pocus' as they head to Vas Morgan's Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Best in Show
'Best in Show' Cast Reunites After More Than 20 Years to Reveal How Your Pup Can Be 'Best in Doge'
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Halloween 2021
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Ariana Grande Wicked Instagram Post
Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Wicked' Movie Musical with Cynthia Erivo
Ainhoa Hardy, Terrence O'Connor, Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone
79 Times Stars Dressed Up as Other Stars for Halloween — and Nailed It
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Bring 'Elvis' to London, Plus the 'Real Housewives' , Selena Gomez and More
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Premiere
Alex Borstein & Rachel Brosnahan Get Cheeky in N.Y.C., Plus Lance Bass, Megan Thee Stallion & More
Prince Harry plays polo in a championship final match with is team Los Padres and wins it all at the Santa Barbara Polo Club
Prince Harry Wins a Polo Match in California, Plus Harry Styles, Pink, Camila Cabello and More
Victor Cruz, Eva Longoria
Victor Cruz and Eva Longoria Get Shakin' in Montauk, Plus the Biebers, Scott Speedman, Gemma Chan and More
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge Bring 'Elvis' Down Under, Plus Hailey and Justin Bieber and More
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
Miles Teller throws the ceremonial first pitch during "Top Gun Night"
Miles Teller Hits the Field in Philly, Plus Queen Latifah & Adam Sandler, Channing Tatum and More
Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay Dotes on Christopher Meloni in N.Y.C., Plus H.E.R., Idris Elba and More
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations